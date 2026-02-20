Catholic Center Extends Ramadan Greetings, Highlights Vatican Message Interreligious Dialogue

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra)-- Rana Al-Nimrat - The Catholic Center for Studies and Media has extended its congratulations to Muslims on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting the key themes of the annual message issued by the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue for Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.The message, signed by Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, underscored the deep spiritual bonds that unite believers in one God. It noted that the coincidence of the Christian Lenten season with the holy month of Ramadan presents a unique spiritual opportunity for Muslims and Christians alike to pursue God's will with greater faithfulness, acknowledge human frailty, and confront personal, family and institutional challenges.The message cautioned against slipping into despair or violence as shortcuts to justice, stressing that true peace begins with "disarming the heart, mind and life," and is strengthened through dialogue, the practice of justice and a steadfast commitment to forgiveness.It further emphasized that Muslims and Christians along with all people of goodwill are called to envision new horizons for life. Such renewal, it said, is nurtured by prayer, purified through fasting, and confirmed by acts of charity and kindness.The Catholic Church also expressed its solidarity with Muslims, particularly those suffering physical or spiritual pain in their pursuit of justice, equality, dignity and freedom. It voiced hope that this shared season of Lent and Ramadan would serve as an opportunity for sincere inner transformation and as a catalyst for a renewed world marked by peace.In its own statement, signed by its Director General, Father Rifat Bader, the Center conveyed Ramadan greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Hashemite family and the entire Jordanian family Muslims and Christians alike on the occasion of Ramadan, which coincides this year with the Christian Lenten fast.The Center praised the Jordanian model of national unity and coexistence, describing it as an example to be followed in harmony and cooperation among the diverse components of society.Father Bader also commended church initiatives to organize open Ramadan iftars for members of the wider community, noting that such efforts strengthen values of communication and fraternity among citizens and contribute to consolidating a cohesive society and reinforcing the bonds of friendship and national unity a Jordanian model widely appreciated around the world.