Trump: I'm Considering A Limited Strike Against Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is considering a limited strike against Iran if it does not forge a deal with the US to constrain its nuclear program.
"I guess I can say I am considering that," the president said when asked whether he was considering a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal, according to White House pool report.
On Thursday, Trump said he thinks 10 to 15 days is "enough time" for Tehran to reach a deal with Washington. "We're going to make a deal or get a deal one way or the other."
Last Tuesday in Geneva, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the second round of the Oman-mediated indirect talks with the United States were in "good progress" compared to the previous session, as the latter one had a more "constructive atmosphere". (end)
