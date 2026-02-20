(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction in Own Shares 20 February 2026 ................ Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 20 February 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency 20/02/2026 491,301 29.5850 29.2800 29.3673 LSE GBP 20/02/2026 232,922 29.5850 29.2850 29.3730 Chi-X (CXE)

GBP 20/02/2026 84,042 29.5850 29.2800 29.3696 BATS (BXE)

GBP 20/02/2026 468,629 33.9150 33.5950 33.6994 XAMS EUR 20/02/2026 268,054 33.8350 33.6000 33.6959 CBOE DXE EUR 20/02/2026 50,408 33.8300 33.5950 33.6946 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as“onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as“onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

