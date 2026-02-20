403
UN, India Discuss AI, UNSC Reform
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met on Friday Indian President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and discussed future of AI and the UN Security Council reform.
A statement from the Indian President's Secretariat said that Guterres met Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the latter welcomed the initiative of UN Secretary General to create a global scientific panel on AI to serve all of humanity.
The UN Chief appreciated India's leadership role in convening the successful AI Impact Summit, and its longstanding collaboration with the UN in various fields.
Murmu pointed out challenges multilateralism is facing at a time of global uncertainties, including a widening trust deficit. She added that the existing outdated framework of the UN Security Council must be reformed to reflect contemporary geo-political realities, and the Global South must have a greater say in decision-making. She stressed that urgent reform of the UNSC is the key to maintaining the relevance and effectiveness of the UN.
"The President noted that while the 'UN-80' initiative offers a good platform for reforms, it is important that developmental priorities of the Global South are protected in any restructuring exercise," the statement concluded. (end)
