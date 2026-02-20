MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

20 February 2026

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

OSB GROUP PLC

Appointment of CEO

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSBG” or the“Group”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Enrique Alvarez Labiano as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), subject to regulatory approval, with effect from a date to be agreed. This appointment follows a comprehensive search process conducted by the Board, facilitated by a global executive search firm and managed by David Weymouth, Chair, which considered both internal and external candidates.

Enrique is CEO of Retail and Business Banking and an Executive Director of Santander UK plc and Santander UK Group Holdings plc. He joined Santander Group in 2015, progressing through senior strategy roles, including Group Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff to the Executive Chair, during which he also led the Group's Insurance Business and Responsible Banking. Moving to the UK in 2019, he became Head of Strategy and Corporate Development before serving as Chief People Officer (2020) and Head of Everyday Banking (2021). He has been CEO of Retail and Business Banking since 2023 and joined the Santander UK Board in February 2025. Earlier in his career, he worked as Partner at McKinsey & Company (2007–2015). He holds an MEng from ICAI, Pontificia Comillas University, and an MBA from INSEAD.

Enrique will succeed Andy Golding, whose intention to retire was announced on 13 November 2025.

A further announcement will be made in due course regarding the date on which Enrique will join OSBG.

David Weymouth, Chairman of OSBG, said:“Enrique brings compelling strategic vision having extensive experience leading group-level strategy at Santander. His strong track record in retail and business banking, together with his excellent leadership experience will be instrumental in building on the strengths of the existing management team, and I look forward to welcoming him to OSBG”.

Enrique Alvarez Labiano said:“I am honoured to have been chosen to lead OSBG, a Company with a clear commitment to its customers. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to build on the strong foundations and strategy already in place and to continue supporting customers, communities and shareholders.”

Andy will continue as a Board director and Group CEO until Enrique joins OSBG and, alongside the Board and the experienced executive team, will continue to focus on delivering the Group's strategy, including the 2026 financial guidance and medium-term aspirations, set out at the Investor Update in March 2025.

Andy Golding, CEO of OSBG, said:“Enrique will be warmly welcomed at OSBG and will be supported by a highly committed and experienced team across the Group as it continues to deliver on its purpose. I wish him every success as he takes the business forward.”

There are no other matters to be disclosed under LR 6.4.8R in relation to Enrique Alvarez Labiano's appointment. As previously announced, a statement concerning particulars of Andy Golding's remuneration payments in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 will be made available on OSBG's website in due course.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft t: 01634 838 973

Email:...

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement is Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Rely, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's lending facilities.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's lending facilities.