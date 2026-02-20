Paybis Wins Top Crypto Payment Award At Sigma Eurasia 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Paybis wrapped up at SiGMA Eurasia 2026 in Dubai, a big meetup for iGaming, tech, and payments folks from around the world. The team talked with game makers, betting sites, and payment helpers about using crypto for everyday money moves like paying players or taking deposits.They even ran a private party called IGathering for top partners to chat deeper about fixes for real problems, like fast payouts and safe banking. The big win? Paybis got named Best Crypto Payment Provider 2026 at the AIBC Eurasia Awards for smart blockchain and crypto work.

Crypto Payouts Are Normal Now, Paybis Makes Them Easy

Everyone at SiGMA agrees: crypto payouts and payments are standard in gaming. No more selling the idea: operators want tools that are quick to set up, follow the rules, and handle big money without breaking.

Paybis business team said talks were straightforward:“Everyone uses crypto for settlements now. We focused on how our stuff solves their daily issues.” With over 10 years running, Paybis mixes crypto payout, crypto buys/sells, big trades, and bank links into one simple setup.

“Operators are already using crypto for payouts,” said Konstantins Vasilenko of Paybis.“The real question is: does it work smoothly, follow laws, and grow with you?” Talks skipped the basics and jumped to checks like“how fast do new customers join?” and“does it stay up during busy times?” In a busy market full of payment options, Paybis stands out by being steady and simple.

What iGaming Companies Want from Crypto Tools

At the show, talks focused on letting players buy in-game stuff with crypto or cards, building wallets that add any token fast, mixing fiat and stablecoins without extra work, and cutting out middlemen for smoother operations. Gaming sites want to launch in new places or add payments quick, without tech headaches, and Paybis fits that perfectly with one simple hookup for global reach and steady payouts.

Gaming is tricky, and banks shy away, rules are strict. Paybis fixes that with crypto-friendly banks, instant stablecoin payouts, and full rule checks built in. Operators pick them for rock-solid uptime (90%+ success), high approvals (75%), and no-nonsense onboarding under a day.

About Paybis

Paybis gives gaming businesses simple crypto and fiat tools for deposits, payouts, and cash handling with clear rules and fast setups. One link opens 50+ payment ways, instant stablecoin money, and global banks with no mess.

Started in 2014, Paybis helps firms in 180+ countries with 250+ partners and top marks for getting payments right.