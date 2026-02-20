Capstar Disposal LLC Expands Roll Off Dumpster Rental Services To Meet Growing Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WORCESTER, MA, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Capstar Disposal LLC announces expanded service capacity and enhanced same-day delivery options for roll-off dumpster rentals throughout Worcester County, responding to increased demand from homeowners and contractors managing renovation and construction projects across the region.

The family-owned waste management company, which has served Central Massachusetts since 2008, has streamlined its operations to provide faster response times and more flexible rental options for customers in Worcester, Auburn, Shrewsbury, and surrounding communities. The expansion comes as construction activity and home improvement projects continue to surge throughout the area.

"We recognized that contractors and homeowners needed more responsive service options, especially when project timelines shift unexpectedly," said Mark Eagleton, Operations Manager at Capstar Disposal LLC. "By expanding our fleet and optimizing our delivery routes, we can now guarantee same-day or next-day delivery for most requests, helping keep projects on schedule and sites clean."

The company offers roll-off containers in multiple sizes, including 10-yard, 15-yard, 20-yard, and 25-yard dumpsters, accommodating everything from small residential cleanouts to large-scale construction debris removal. Each rental includes a standard seven-day period with flexible extension options available for longer projects.

Capstar Disposal LLC Dumpster Rental in Worcester County has become increasingly vital as the region experiences continued growth in both residential renovations and new construction. The company's flat-rate pricing structure and transparent policies help contractors and property owners budget effectively for waste management needs.

The enhanced services address common challenges faced by construction professionals and homeowners, including permit navigation for street-placed dumpsters, proper waste sorting requirements, and eco-friendly disposal practices. The company provides clear guidance on local permit requirements when dumpsters need placement on public streets or sidewalks, eliminating confusion and potential delays.

"Our goal has always been to make waste management as straightforward as possible for our customers," added Eagleton. "Whether someone is replacing a roof, clearing out an estate, or managing a complete home renovation, they should be able to focus on their project, not worry about debris removal."

The company maintains a 4.6-star customer satisfaction rating, built on reliable service delivery and personalized support that distinguishes it from larger national chains. Licensed and insured operations ensure compliance with all Massachusetts waste disposal regulations while protecting customer interests.

Environmental responsibility remains central to operations, with the company ensuring proper sorting and disposal of materials at approved facilities. This commitment helps contractors meet green building requirements and supports Worcester County's sustainability initiatives.

Capstar Disposal LLC is a family-owned dumpster rental service operating throughout Worcester County, Massachusetts. Established in 2008, the company specializes in providing roll-off dumpster rentals for residential and commercial projects, including renovations, roofing jobs, cleanouts, and construction sites. The company offers multiple container sizes with flexible rental terms and maintains a focus on prompt, reliable service delivery throughout Central Massachusetts.

For more information about Capstar Disposal LLC, contact the company here:

Capstar Disposal LLC

Mark Eagleton

+1 508-756-9800

...

Capstar Disposal LLC

Worcester County, MA

CONTACT: Mark Eagleton