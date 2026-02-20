MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ArmsEzzz Recognized as Certified Autism Resource by IBCCES Introducing ArmsEzzz: The Wearable Comfort Accessory That Brings Calm to Chaos

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - ArmsEzzz, a wearable arm-support comfort accessory, has been recognized as a Certified Autism Resource by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the company announced today.

The recognition places ArmsEzzz among products acknowledged by IBCCES for supporting individuals who may benefit from sensory-friendly design. According to the company, the accessory was developed to provide gentle arm support intended to promote a sense of calm and grounding in a variety of environments, including travel, school, work, and home settings.

ArmsEzzz is designed as a soft, ergonomic wrap that supports the arms and can be worn while seated or resting. The company states that the product may be beneficial for individuals who experience sensory sensitivities, as well as travelers and professionals seeking additional comfort during extended periods of sitting.

"We are honored to receive recognition from IBCCES," said Eddy Pham, product developer of ArmsEzzz. "Our goal has been to create a thoughtfully designed accessory that supports comfort and personal space in everyday environments."

ArmsEzzz is a lightweight, compact accessory designed to be packed into carry-on luggage or a backpack when not in use. The product is intended to be worn while seated, providing structured arm support in environments such as air travel, home seating, or work settings. According to the company, the accessory is made with a soft stretch fabric, is machine washable, and can be reused over time. Its design is focused on offering physical support and comfort rather than portability alone, allowing users to use it whenever seated comfort is needed.

IBCCES is an organization that provides training and certification programs related to autism and neurodiversity inclusion. The Certified Autism Resource designation identifies products and organizations that meet IBCCES criteria for supporting individuals on the autism spectrum and those with sensory-related needs.

About ArmsEzzz

ArmsEzzz develops wearable comfort accessories designed to support arm positioning and promote relaxation in seated environments.

