Mark Schroeder

Professor of Philosophy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

I am a professor of philosophy and director of the Conceptual Foundations of Conflict Project. I have published seven books and over 100 articles in ethics, epistemology, and related areas of philosophy. My current research focuses on what it means to be a person, and how better understanding this can help us to understand the nature and structure of interpersonal conflict, in part through helping us to understand the kinds of mistakes that we make in interpreting one another. I founded and direct the Conceptual Foundations of Conflict Project at the University of Southern California, whose mission is to encourage and promote new work in and adjacent to philosophy that sheds light on the nature, sources, structure, dynamics, or consequences of interpersonal conflict at all scales. My newest book, When Things Get Personal: A Philosophical Guide to Conflict, will be published by Princeton University Press in fall 2026.

–present Professor of Philosophy and Director, Conceptual Foundations of Conflict Project, University of Southern California

2004 Princeton University, PhD

ExperienceEducation