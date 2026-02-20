Any Peace Agreement On Ukraine Must Align With Interests Of EU Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stated this during a briefing in Brussels on Friday, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

"As for established practice, we will not be commenting on ongoing discussions," he said in response to a question about whether the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, had indeed shared with member states a plan outlining concessions that the EU should demand from Russia as part of peace negotiations.

He reiterated the EU's position: "We support peace talks and we strive for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine."

He emphasized that in this war it is clear that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim.

El Anouni explained that the approach of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy concerns "our interests in a secure and stable Europe."

"We have been communicating quite clearly about it. Any plan to end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine will need support from us, the European Union, to work," El Anouni said. He added that ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, he would not preempt or comment on any ongoing discussions.

As reported, Kaja Kallas allegedly circulated among EU member states a document outlining the concessions Russia must make in the current diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine, in which the United States is acting as a mediator. The demands reportedly include reducing the size of Russian forces and withdrawing them from neighboring countries, paying reparations, and democratizing society.

The document presents a very "maximalist" view of what Russia should do, with one EU diplomat telling Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the EU is responding in this way to Russia's own maximalist demands toward Ukraine.

