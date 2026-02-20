Senti Bio Participates In Cell & Gene Live Event Highlighting Cutting-Edge Technologies Advancing Cell Therapy Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it participated in a Cell & Gene Live virtual event focused on emerging and enabling technologies designed to advance the development of innovative cell therapies.

The Cell & Gene Live webinar, held on February 19, 2026, convened industry leaders and innovators to discuss approaches aimed at improving the design, development and translation of cell therapies. The Company shared perspectives on how its Gene Circuit-based approach is designed to enable enhanced precision, control, and functionality in engineered cell therapies.

“We were thrilled to be invited to participate in this Cell & Gene Live event and to engage in a thoughtful discussion around cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of cell therapy development, such as our Logic-Gated SENTI-202 product,” said Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Senti Biosciences.“Forums like this are critical for sharing perspectives across the industry as we collectively work to advance more precise and effective therapeutic solutions for patients with our unique Logic-Gated cell therapies.”

A recording of the Cell & Gene Live event is available on demand and can be accessed here.

About SENTI-202

SENTI-202 is the first Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy product candidate designed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), while sparing healthy bone marrow cells. SENTI-202 has three main components. First, SENTI-202 contains an OR GATE, which is an activating CAR that recognizes and kills CD33 and FLT3 expressing cells. By targeting either or both of these antigens, SENTI-202 is designed to effectively kill both leukemic blasts (that largely express CD33) and leukemic stem cells (that predominantly express FLT3), which constitute a difficult-to-eradicate reservoir of AML disease. Second, SENTI-202 contains a NOT GATE, which is an inhibitory CAR that is designed to recognize EMCN selectively expressed on healthy hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells and protect those healthy cells from being killed even if they express CD33 and/or FLT3, thus potentially widening the therapeutic window. Third, SENTI-202 contains calibrated-release IL-15, which is designed to significantly increase cell persistence, expansion and activity of both the CAR-NK cells and host immune cells. The NK cells used to construct SENTI-202 are sourced from selected healthy adult donors, manufactured, cryopreserved and available off-the-shelf for use as needed. Senti Bio is currently enrolling adult patients with R/R CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing heme malignancies in a Phase 1 clinical trial for SENTI-202, which can be a potential first-in-class allogeneic treatment for AML/MDS patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to SENTI-202 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies including AML.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company's wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti's Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

