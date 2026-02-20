Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Heard)
Managers' transactions
20 February 2026 at 16:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heard, David
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 144067/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 251 Unit price: 6.3015
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 6.3015
