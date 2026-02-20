Cardiology EHR: The Digital Pulse Behind A USD 5.44 Billion Cardiac Care Evolution By 2035
|Metric
|Value
|People living with CVD
|7.6 million+
|Annual CVD deaths
|174,693
|Daily CVD deaths
|480/day
|Under-75 CVD deaths
|48,697
|Estimated adults with high blood pressure
|16 million
|Diagnosed with high blood pressure
|11 million
|Undiagnosed/poorly controlled high BP
|8 million
|Economic cost of CVD
|£30 billion/year
Regional Analysis
What Made North America Dominant in the Cardiology EHR Market in 2025?
North America dominated the market in 2025 due to advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, high adoption of electronic health records, and strong emphasis on digital cardiology workflows. The presence of leading EHR
For Instance,
- In July 2025, PhaseV introduced its ClinOps platform to transform clinical trial operations. The solution focuses on smarter site selection and continuous performance tracking, helping sponsors optimize trial execution through data-driven insights and more efficient operational oversight.
In the U.S., the cardiology EHR market is expanding as hospitals and specialty cardiac centers modernize digital patient record systems to improve care coordination and clinical decision-making. Strong healthcare IT
How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2025?
Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace in 2025, driven by rapid digital health adoption, growing healthcare investments, and a rising burden of chronic diseases. Expanding hospital networks, increasing use of advanced health IT solutions, and improving regulatory support accelerated market uptake. Additionally, a large patient population, cost-effective technology development, and strong government initiatives promoting healthcare modernization further fueled rapid regional growth.
In China, growth is supported by healthcare modernization initiatives and increasing investment in digital systems that integrate patient data across cardiology departments. Rapid urbanization, expanded hospital capacity, and rising awareness among providers are encouraging cardiology EHR implementation alongside broader health IT improvements.Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
Segmental Insights
By Product Insights
How did the Web/Cloud-based EHR Segment Dominate the Cardiology EHR Market in 2025?
The web/cloud-based EHR segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its scalability, remote accessibility, and lower infrastructure costs. These platforms enabled seamless integration of imaging, diagnostics, and patient data while supporting real-time updates and interoperability. Growing preference for subscription-based models, easier system upgrades, enhanced data security, and support for telecardiology workflows further strengthened adoption across hospitals and cardiology practices.
The on-premise EHR segment is expected to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for greater data control, security, and customization among large hospitals and speciality cardiology centers. These systems support complex workflows, local data storage, and integration with legacy infrastructure. Increasing concerns around data privacy, regulatory compliance, and limited cloud adoption in certain regions are further driving preference for on-premise solutions.
By Business Models Insights
Why the Professional Services Segment Dominated the Cardiology EHR Market?
The professional services segment dominated the market due to the complexity of cardiology workflows and the need for specialized implementation, customization, and integration support. Healthcare providers relied heavily on consulting, training, data migration, and systems optimization services to ensure smooth deployment. Ongoing regulatory compliance, interoperability requirements, and demand for workflow optimization further strengthened the dominance of professional services in the cardiology EHR market.
The subscriptions segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing preference for predictable costs and flexible payment structures. Subscription-based models lower upfront investment, enable regular software updates, and provide scalable access to advanced features. Growing adoption of cloud-based EHR platforms, demand for continuous support, and easier upgrades without major infrastructure changes are further accelerating subscription-based adoption across cardiology practices.
By End Use Insights
How did the Hospital Segment Dominate the Cardiology EHR Market in 2024?
The hospital segment accounted for a considerable revenue share in 2025 due to high patient volumes and the need to manage complex cardiology workflows. Hospitals require comprehensive EHR systems to integrate imaging, diagnostics, and monitoring data across departments. Strong investments in digital infrastructure, adoption of advanced cardiac technologies, and demand for interoperability and regulatory compliance further supported higher spending and revenue contribution from hospitals.
The ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for cost-effective, outpatient cardiac procedures. These centers require streamlined EHR solutions to support faster patient throughput, scheduling, and documentation. Increasing shift of minimally invasive cardiology procedures to outpatient settings, combined with lower operational costs, growing patient preference, and improved reimbursement support, is accelerating EHR adoption across ambulatory surgery centers.Grow your business with our research expertise -
What are the Recent Developments in the Cardiology EHR Market
- In November 2025, Philips received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the latest version of its Cardiovascular Workspace platform. The approval enhances Philips' capabilities in cardiovascular imaging and clinical information management, supporting more efficient data integration and cardiac care workflows. In July 2025, iRhythm Technologies formed a strategic collaboration with Lucem Health to strengthen early identification of previously undiagnosed arrhythmias. The partnership focuses on using data-driven insights to proactively identify high-risk patient groups and support earlier clinical intervention.
Key Players List
- Epic Systems Corporation Oracle Veradigm LLC GE HealthCare. Philips Healthcare McKesson Corporation eClinicalWorks NextGen Healthcare, Inc. athenahealth, Inc. Greenway Health, LLC
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Web/ cloud-based HER On-premise EHR
By Business Model
- Licensed Software Technology Resale Subscriptions Professional Services Others (Support & Maintenance, Managed Services, etc.)
By End Use
- Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other end use
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway
- Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
