Bengaluru Garbage Crisis Eases As GBA Approves ₹350 Crore For Dumping Yard Areas

The city's garbage disposal crisis has eased following an assurance from the government to release ₹350 crore in grants to Assembly constituencies that host Bengaluru's dumping yards. After days of disruption caused by protests and blocked waste disposal sites, garbage trucks have resumed operations at key dumping yards, bringing relief to residents and civic authorities.

The grant will be distributed among constituencies that house major dumping facilities, including Yelahanka, Mahadevapura, Byatarayanapura, Doddaballapur, Anekal and Yeshwanthpur.

Waste Dumping Resumes At Key Yards

Following the assurance from the GBA Commissioner regarding the release of funds, garbage trucks have been permitted to unload waste at the Bellahalli, Mittaganahalli, Kannur and Doddaballapur dumping yards.

Since Wednesday night, trucks have resumed transporting waste from various mustering centres across the city to the designated dumping sites. An official stated that the garbage situation in the North Zone is around 90 per cent resolved. Waste has been cleared from most mustering centres, and the remaining areas are expected to be cleared by Friday.

Protests Had Disrupted Waste Disposal

Residents and local MLAs from areas surrounding the Bellahalli, Mittaganahalli and Doddaballapur dumping yards had earlier staged protests by blocking garbage trucks. They alleged improper management of the dumping yards, inadequate development funds and inconvenience caused to locals due to the movement of garbage trucks beyond permitted limits.

The sudden halt of over 150 trucks at the dumping yards had worsened the city's waste disposal problem. Garbage accumulated at several mustering centres and remained uncleared in collection autos. On Thursday, waste was still visible in collection vehicles in major commercial areas such as Malleswaram, KR Market, JC Road and Gandhi Nagar.

Door-To-Door Collection Continues

Officials clarified that door-to-door garbage collection has continued without interruption. Waste from commercial establishments is also being collected and transported as usual.

DK Shivakumar Warns Of Action

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned that if certain constituencies continue to obstruct waste disposal, garbage collection services may be halted in those areas.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Thursday, he said that waste must be disposed of somewhere and that the government is following established procedures implemented by previous administrations. He added that if dumping is not permitted in a constituency, garbage collection in that area could be suspended, allowing residents to hold their representatives accountable.

He further stated that the government has provided substantial development funds to constituencies hosting dumping yards, ranging from ₹20 crore to ₹100 crore. He noted that waste disposal has been temporarily halted in Mahadevapura and questioned what would happen if collection services were stopped there for a few days.

According to him, four sites have been identified for long-term waste disposal. Due to land-related issues, two locations have been finalised and tenders have already been floated. He reiterated that the government is taking necessary steps to address the issue.