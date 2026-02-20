India's AI Summit 2026 Successful Due To High Participation: CPRG

Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) Director & Co-Founder Dr Ramanand on Friday said that India successfully organised and hosted AI Impact Summit 2026, and it was a resounding success thanks to the level of participation.

Speaking to ANI, CPRG Director Dr Ramanand says that India successfully organised and hosted the AI Summit, and it was a resounding success thanks to the level of participation. This participation went beyond mere numbers; people from different countries, societies, and generations came together to engage in meaningful dialogue. "The summit reinforced the belief that technology is for everyone. It sent a strong message to the world: anyone, regardless of background, can adopt and benefit from technology..," he told ANI

India's Global Leadership and AI Model

The CPRG Director further told ANI that the most important thing about the AI Summit 2026 is India's platform, almost every country in the world that talks about AI, whether a large or small country, brought their messages. Secondly, India provided a model with very limited resources, apps and tools that can be developed that are beneficial to everyone. India also sent the message that even with limited resources, technologies can be developed that benefit humanity.

"This AI summit has established India as a major technological power in the world and has represented the Global South and explained why technology should be available to countries facing a lack of resources," he added

Focus on Global South and Domestic Benefits

Dr Ramanand further told ANI that the technology India is developing is not for the Global North but for the Global South, benefiting countries with fewer resources. The people of India will directly benefit from AI. Whether it's the employment sector, technology, or the country's vision of a developed India in 2047, AI will play a crucial role.

Summit Concludes as Premier Global Event

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded successfully in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, establishing itself as a premier global AI event focused on responsible, inclusive technology. The India AI Impact Summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts from across the world to deliberate on responsible AI development, global cooperation and innovation-led growth. (ANI)

