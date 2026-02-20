Anna Drury is a History PhD candidate at Lancaster University. Her thesis focuses on history's reflection in the philosophies of Brazilian putafeminismo (whore-feminism). Her work demonstrates 'the weight of stigma' conceptualised and carried by Brazilian putafeministas (whore-feminists) today is intimately connected to Brazil's colonial and imperial past, and history of racial and sexual violence. Anna's doctoral research is sponsored by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC).

