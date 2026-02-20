Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Anna Drury


2026-02-20 08:19:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in History, Lancaster University
Anna Drury is a History PhD candidate at Lancaster University. Her thesis focuses on history's reflection in the philosophies of Brazilian putafeminismo (whore-feminism). Her work demonstrates 'the weight of stigma' conceptualised and carried by Brazilian putafeministas (whore-feminists) today is intimately connected to Brazil's colonial and imperial past, and history of racial and sexual violence. Anna's doctoral research is sponsored by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC).

  • 2023–present PhD Candidate in History, Lancaster University
  • 2023 Lancaster University, MA in History (Distinction)
  • 2022 Lancaster University, BA (Hons) in History (First Class Honours)
  • 2023 +3 Postgraduate Research Studentship Role: Postgraduate Researcher Funding Source: ESRC North West Social Science Doctoral Training Partnership

MENAFN20022026000199003603ID1110767995



