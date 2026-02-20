Two People Injured In Air Strike In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram.

“The Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs... A 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance,” the message says.

Fedorov noted that the air strike destroyed and damaged residential buildings. A fire broke out in an apartment building.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia's infrastructure on Friday February 20.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration