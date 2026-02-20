Two People Injured In Air Strike In Zaporizhzhia Region
“The Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs... A 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance,” the message says.
Fedorov noted that the air strike destroyed and damaged residential buildings. A fire broke out in an apartment building.Read also: Russian drone attacks fuel and energy company in Poltava region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia's infrastructure on Friday February 20.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment