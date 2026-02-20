403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
80,000 Perform First Friday Ramadan Prayers At Al-Aqsa Amid Israeli Restriction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JERUSALEM, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Waqf Department in occupied Jerusalem said on Friday that 80,000 worshippers performed the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Israeli occupation forces imposed tight restrictions on the entry of Palestinians from the West Bank into Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa, intensifying military checkpoints and setting age limits for worshippers, many were subjected to detention, searches and identity checks.
The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that occupation forces turned back thousands of Palestinians at the Qalandia checkpoint north of the city, claiming that the permitted quota of 10,000 worshippers had been reached.
It added that Israeli forces assaulted several journalists at the checkpoint, obstructed their work and prevented them from filming or approaching the area.
Palestinian scout teams were also barred from operating inside courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Meanwhile, Israeli authorities had earlier announced Ramadan prayer restrictions, banning men under 55 and women under 50 from entering Jerusalem for prayers.(end)
ng
Israeli occupation forces imposed tight restrictions on the entry of Palestinians from the West Bank into Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa, intensifying military checkpoints and setting age limits for worshippers, many were subjected to detention, searches and identity checks.
The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that occupation forces turned back thousands of Palestinians at the Qalandia checkpoint north of the city, claiming that the permitted quota of 10,000 worshippers had been reached.
It added that Israeli forces assaulted several journalists at the checkpoint, obstructed their work and prevented them from filming or approaching the area.
Palestinian scout teams were also barred from operating inside courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Meanwhile, Israeli authorities had earlier announced Ramadan prayer restrictions, banning men under 55 and women under 50 from entering Jerusalem for prayers.(end)
ng
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment