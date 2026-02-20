Rijiju Slams Congress Protest At AI Summit, Calls It 'National Shame'

Rijiju Calls Congress 'National Shame'

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress over their protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Friday, terming the party has a "national shame". His remarks come after a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM". Rijuju took to his official X account to call out the Congress party for their protest at a "Global Summit", stating that it is not a BJP rally. "...This is a Global AI Summit not a BJP Election rally! Congress Party itself has become a "National Shame"!!", he wrote on X.

Kumar Vishvas Criticises 'Naked Protest'

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishvas also criticised the protest, describing it as a "naked display of the opposition's complete lack of issues". In an X post, Vishvas highlighted the contrast between the government's focus on showcasing India's technological strength at the "international platform" and the opposition's actions.

"On an international platform where the country is fully focused on proving its technological strength in front of the world's most distinguished guests, this naked protest against the country's Prime Minister is, in reality, a naked display of the opposition's complete lack of issues." the post read.

He further expressed disappointment in the party's current political strategy, calling it "sad" that an organization as historically established and "ideologically mature" as Congress has fallen into such a "severe famine of issues". "It's truly sad that a party as old and ideologically mature as Congress has fallen into such a severe famine of issues." he wrote on X, adding a sarcastic remark in the end, stating, "Aap se na ho payega, bhai".

Police Initiate Legal Action

Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online.

He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.

Protest Follows Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased." (ANI)

