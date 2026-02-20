AI Impact Summit 2026 A Massive Gain For India: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

AI Summit a 'Massive' Win for India, says Bikhchandani

Founder of Info Edge, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, on Friday said India stands to gain significantly from the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the unprecedented awareness it has generated around artificial intelligence across sectors. Speaking to ANI, Bikhchandani said the event had brought Indian AI companies and technologies onto a single platform, creating visibility at multiple levels. He noted that awareness about AI has expanded beyond the technology ecosystem to government institutions and the general public.

"I think India will gain a lot at the AI summit. I think what the AI summit has done is bring all Indian AI companies and technologies onto one platform for everyone to see," he said. "Government departments, government officials, ministries, and everybody are now aware of AI. The general public has become aware of AI. You saw the crowds here. So I think massive, massive, massive awareness all around will help the spread of AI," Bikhchandani added.

India Joins US-led Pax Silica Declaration

Responding to a question on India signing and joining the US-led Pax Silica Declaration, Bikhchandani said the finer details of any agreement must be carefully examined, but described the development as positive. "I think we have to study the fine print on any Indo-American deal before concluding, but I think it's a good thing, it's a very good thing. I think a trade deal with the US who's largest trading partner, will help India a lot," he said.

Earlier, India on Friday signed and joined the Pax Silica Declaration on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held here in the national capital. US Ambassador to India Segio Gor, Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw were present during the signing of the declaration.

Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing a new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners. The Pax Silica Declaration underlines the importance of a reliable supply chain indispensable to mutual economic security and recognises AI as a transformative force for long-term prosperity.

The partnership comes shortly after India participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in February, represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. (ANI)

