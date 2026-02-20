Social Activist Snehamayi Krishna Arrested On Charges Of Creating & Spreading False Content Against K'taka Govt Official

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Karnataka police arrested social activist Snehamayi Krishna on Friday on the charges of creating and spreading false content on social media relating to alleged multi-crore bribe against a government official in the state.

Notably, Snehamayi Krishna is the complainant in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been named as accused.

The arrest was made by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner's Office has issued an official statement in this regard.

Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner D.B. Natesh, who is presently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Board, lodged a complaint alleging that Snehamayi Krishna had created fake documents and uploaded a fabricated audio clip on social media targeting him.

Natesh accused Snehamayi Krishna of harassing him. The statement said, "Officers have collected evidence from the complainant and social media and have examined the audio clip uploaded online. After obtaining permission from the court, the officers also conducted a search at his residence."

In posts circulated on social media, Krishna had claimed that Natesh paid a bribe to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to secure a promotion.

CCB officials initially took Krishna into custody for questioning on charges of creating and spreading false content on social media. He was later formally arrested in connection with the case. Officials said further investigation is underway.

The development is likely to trigger controversy in the state.

Snehamayi Krishna, on Thursday, filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department, levelling fresh and serious bribery allegations against Shalini Rajneesh.

In his complaint, Snehamayi has accused former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Natesh of paying crores of rupees to secure a promotion.

He alleged that Rs 1.60 crore was paid as a bribe to persons linked to the Chief Secretary to facilitate Natesh's promotion, despite the latter facing alleged corruption charges.

In the complaint, Snehamayi alleged that on February 9, a car, bearing Karnataka registration number allegedly transported crores of rupees in five bags to Mysuru.

He claimed that the vehicle carried more than Rs 9 crore in cash, and that one of the bags containing Rs 1.60 crore was handed over to an individual said to be connected to the state Chief Secretary.

He also alleged that promotion orders for Natesh were issued on February 13 following the alleged payment.

The vehicle mentioned in the complaint is reportedly registered to the Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Department.

Natesh is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Board, Snehamayi Krishna alleged.

Snehamayi Krishna, who is also the complainant in the alleged MUDA site allotment scam, has submitted photos of the vehicle along with his complaint.

He has urged the ED and the Income Tax Department to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged financial transactions.

Additionally, the RTI activist has requested authorities to obtain mobile tower location data and call records, including WhatsApp calls made on February 9, of Natesh, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and others allegedly involved.

He has also called for questioning of the officials concerned.