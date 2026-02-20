Central Ministers From Telangana Slam Rahul Gandhi For Protest At AI Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Central ministers from Telangana have slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a shirtless protest allegedly by the Youth Congress at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi's“cheap politics, despicable actions and shameful behaviour have insulated India's youth and entrepreneurs.”

The protest was organised against Prime Minister Modi and the proposed India-US trade deal, which the Congress claims has compromised India's sovereignty.

Kishan Reddy posted on social media that under Rahul Gandhi's directions, Congress workers disrupted the AI summit by roaming around topless like“goondas and thugs”.

“At a time when India is celebrating clear and tangible outcomes from the AI summit, Rahul Gandhi's cheap politics, despicable actions, and shameful behaviour need to be called out. This is a huge insult to the passion and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. Rather than encouraging them, Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity and discouraging them,” said Kishan Reddy.

“There is not one action of Rahul Gandhi that has placed India's interest at the centre. He uses every platform available to bring down India's progress and showcase India negatively. The Indian people are now convinced that Rahul Gandhi has been totally compromised and is working against India's progress,” the BJP leader added.

“Congress has gone bonkers. Such a shameless double game! At the AI Summit, Congress creates chaos and does cheap theatrics in the name of shirtless protest directed by Rahul Gandhi,” wrote Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The MoS pointed out that inside the same venue, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, belonging to Congress, was congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the world's best minds together.

“One party. Two faces. Zero dignity. This is not opposition. This is an insult to the nation. This is political schizophrenia. When the tricolour is flying high on a global stage, you don't play cheap politics at the gate. Nation first. Always,” Bandi Sanjay posted.