Daily Oats Habit May Help Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels: Read On

A new study from researchers at the University of Bonn in Germany claims that eating oats twice daily may help reduce bad cholesterol levels, highlighting a simple dietary habit with potential heart health benefits.

Participants had metabolic syndrome, linked to diabetes risk, including high blood pressure, glucose, or lipids. They ate only low-calorie oats for two days.

All 32 participants ate oats boiled in water twice a day, totaling 300 grams. Participants added fruits or vegetables to their oats.

The study found that the cholesterol levels of those on the oat diet improved significantly. Researchers found this effect remained stable after six weeks.

Researcher Marie-Christine Simon from the University of Bonn said LDL or 'bad' cholesterol levels dropped by 10% in the group that ate oats.

Oats can help keep cholesterol levels within a normal range and prevent diabetes. Oats contain prebiotic fiber, which nourishes beneficial gut bacteria.

Oats are a whole grain, naturally low in saturated fat and rich in fiber. Therefore, they can also help with weight loss.

It helps maintain a steady metabolism and energy throughout the day. Oats are great for reducing belly fat or controlling calories. They contain soluble and insoluble fiber, which helps soften stool and promote smooth digestion.