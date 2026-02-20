PM Modi, President Lula Are Friends, Not Just Colleagues: Brazil Envoy

Brazil's envoy to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, on Friday appreciated the efforts the Indian Government had put in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026. Futher he said that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a State visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a very good chemistry and that they are not only colleagues but also friends.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the growing rapport between President Lula and PM Modi, he said, "This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level. There is a very good chemistry. I think they are not only colleagues, but they have become more and more friends. That's a fact."

"This is a historical summit in the Global South, and the Prime Minister Modi is really trying to include the Global South in this essential new wave of technology, which is AI, which will transform our lives, Brazil's ambassador to India said.

Asked about the significance of India hosting the AI summit, the envoy said, "Yes, India definitely is becoming a new hub for AI." The Brazilian envoy to India said, "President Lula has come to India with the largest ever delegation, with more than 11 cabinet ministers, more than 300 businessmen, among them 50 CEOs. This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level."

Lula Urges Global AI Governance

Yesterday, the Brazilian President urged the creation of multilateral global governance for artificial intelligence while addressing the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit in New Delhi. He cautioned that unchecked technological expansion could deepen inequalities and concentrate power in a few countries and corporations. Describing humanity as standing at a "crossroads", Lula said the rapid advance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution coincides with weakening multilateral cooperation, making international rules urgent. Artificial intelligence, he noted, can boost productivity, healthcare, public services and food and energy security, but also enable harmful practices such as disinformation, autonomous weapons and exploitation of labour. He warned that AI-generated false content can distort elections and threaten democratic systems. Algorithms, he added, should not be viewed as neutral codes but as part of a broader power structure capable of reinforcing economic dominance if left unregulated.

Deepening Collaboration Across Sectors

The AI summit, held in India, brought together government officials and industry leaders to deepen collaboration across a wide range of sectors. Key areas of focus included artificial intelligence, defence, agriculture, energy and healthcare.

On this, the Brazilian envoy said, "Well, in AI, it's a very important digital partnership, AI partnership, defence, agriculture, energy, among other areas. And health, very important health," the representative added.

He also described the gathering as a historic milestone for the Global South, positioning emerging economies at the forefront of technological transformation.

High-Profile Visit and Global Participation

Lula's visit to India follows a July 2025 visit to Brasilia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first by an Indian prime minister in more than 50 years. Lula is set to hold talks with PM Modi tomorrow, the MEA said in a statement.

The Brazilian President has arrived in India with large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)