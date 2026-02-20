Kyrgyzstan Reports Rise In Youth Recruitment By Extremist Groups

Local media, citing the State Committee for National Security, reported that radical ideas and recruitment efforts are spreading through social media platforms.

Authorities said several cases of teenagers being recruited by members of terrorist groups have been recorded over the past six months.

In some instances, suspects were detained while preparing attacks, including during bomb-making training and at final preparation stages.

Security officials said the recruitment process is often subtle, disguised as friendly online communication before shifting toward extremist indoctrination.

Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, have long faced concerns over radicalisation and cross-border militant networks.

Regional governments have repeatedly warned about security threats linked to instability in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and the spread of extremist ideologies.

The latest warning underscores growing security concerns in Kyrgyzstan as authorities step up efforts to counter online radicalisation and youth recruitment.