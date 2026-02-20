Russian Troops Strike Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia
“The smoke rising above Zaporizhzhia is the result of an enemy attack on the infrastructure of the regional center,” Fedorov said.
He noted that no information about casualties had been received yet. Emergency services are working at the site.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported constant movement of combat UAVs over the city since 10 a.m.Read also: Russian army strikes municipal enterprise in Kherson with drones, damaging equipment
As reported by Ukrinform, at around 6 a.m., Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, leaving 8,000 users without electricity.
