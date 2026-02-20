Sexual Health Supplement Market Report 2026-2035: Market To Reach $5.31 Billion By 2030, Driven By Biotechnology Innovation, Transparency In Ingredient Traceability And Gender-Specific Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Health Supplement Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Sexual Health Supplement Market is set to witness robust growth through 2026, offering strategists and senior managers vital insights into this dynamic market. This comprehensive report examines key trends set to influence the market over the next decade and beyond, ensuring stakeholders can navigate and capitalize on upcoming opportunities.



The sexual health supplement market has witnessed rapid growth, with its size projected to expand from $3.44 billion in 2025 to $3.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. This expansion is driven by heightened consumer awareness of sexual wellness, an increase in dietary supplement consumption, and a broader acceptance of wellness products. Key factors contributing to this growth include the robust availability of herbal ingredient supply chains and the rise of direct-to-consumer brands.

Forecasts indicate the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The anticipated growth is fueled by a growing emphasis on preventive health, personalization of supplement formulations, and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms. There is also rising regulatory scrutiny on supplement efficacy and increasing demand for plant-based sexual health solutions. Notable trends include a surge in demand for natural and herbal formulations, a preference for personalized products, and the adoption of online distribution channels.

Lifestyle-related disorders are expected to further drive the market's expansion. These disorders are increasingly prevalent and linked to sedentary lifestyles, suboptimal diets, high stress, and environmental factors. Sexual health supplements are often used to address these issues by enhancing blood circulation, hormonal balance, and energy levels. The World Health Organization reported in September 2023 that non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions and diabetes, accounted for a significant portion of global deaths, underscoring the growing need for effective health supplements.

Companies in the market are focusing on innovative supplement formats, like functional gummies, to enhance convenience and daily adherence. For example, Setu Nutrition partnered with MyMuse in November 2023 to launch Desire Boost Gummies, targeting libido and energy with ingredients like Shatavari and Korean Ginseng.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In November 2023, Pharmavite LLC acquired Bonafide Health for $425 million, expanding its women's health offerings and reinforcing its position in the nutraceutical sector. Bonafide Health specializes in products that address menopause and other aging-related women's health issues.

Leading companies in this sector include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd., and Amway Corp., among others. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2025, with significant contributions from countries like China, India, and Japan. The sexual health supplement market encompasses products such as libido enhancers and fertility supplements, measured at factory gate values, which represent the manufacturer or creator's revenue from sales.

Type: Natural, Synthetic, Blend

Formulation: Capsules, Tablets, Solutions, Powders, Others

Gender: Men, Women

Distribution: Online, Offline

Application: Libido Boosting, Sexual Dysfunction, Stamina, Fertility, Other Applications Key Companies Mentioned : Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd., Amway Corp.

