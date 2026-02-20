403
Amiri Diwan Extends Thanks To Ramadan Well-Wishers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan extended sincere appreciation to nationals and residents who came to exchange Ramadan greetings with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the ruling the family.
The Diwan expressed congratulations on this blessed occasion, wishing all many happy returns, and the state of Kuwait further safety and security under the wise leadership of their highnesses. (end)
