Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2026-2035: A $259.32 Billion Market By 2030 With Kuehne + Nagel, Fedex, Amerisourcebergen, UPS, Kerry Logistics, And DB Schenker Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$173.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$259.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends and Strategies
- Key Technologies & Future Trends Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification Increasing Adoption of Advanced Cold Chain Solutions Rising Use of Real-Time Temperature Monitoring Growing Demand for Specialized Pharma Logistics Services Expansion of Air Freight for Biologics Enhanced Focus on Regulatory Compliance and Traceability
Companies Featured
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG FedEx Corporation SF Express Co. Ltd. Dalsey Hillblom and Lynn Kerry Logistics Network Limited AmerisourceBergen Corporation United Parcel Service of America Inc. DB Schenker Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Ceva Logistics Nippon Express GEODIS S.A. Air Canada Cargo World Courier Inc. QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics Inc. Marken Biocair Almac Group PCI Pharma Services Holdings LLC Cryoport Inc. MNX Global Logistics LLC. Movianto Clinical Trial Logistics Thermo Fisher Scientific World Courier Management Inc. Cardinal Health Inc. Parexel International Corporation
