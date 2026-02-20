Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2026-2035: A $259.32 Billion Market By 2030 With Kuehne + Nagel, Fedex, Amerisourcebergen, UPS, Kerry Logistics, And DB Schenker Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is seeing unprecedented growth, with projections indicating an increase from $156.9 billion in 2025 to $259.32 billion by 2030, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This momentum is driven by factors such as the expansion of personalized medicine distribution and increased investments in cold chain infrastructure essential for temperature-sensitive drugs and biologics.

With a notable rise in demand for cell and gene therapy logistics and the adoption of advanced digital tracking platforms, companies are aligning their strategies to accommodate these trends. Key developments include the increasing use of IoT-enabled temperature-controlled packaging systems, which enhance shipment monitoring for better traceability and product integrity. Cold Chain Technologies LLC's introduction of the CCT Tower Elite, an IoT-enabled pallet shipper, exemplifies such innovations, offering real-time monitoring and improved supply chain reliability.

DHL Group GmbH's acquisition of CRYOPDP Inc. reflects a strategic expansion of specialized pharmaceutical logistics capabilities. By integrating CRYOPDP's expertise in clinical trial logistics, biopharmaceutical products, and advanced therapies, DHL aims to bolster its Life Sciences and Healthcare division. This move underscores the competitive landscape where leading firms like FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co. Ltd., and AmerisourceBergen are solidifying their positions.

North America, particularly, holds the largest market share in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics domain, with significant contributions from regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. This geographical diversity highlights a global push towards enhancing biopharmaceutical supply chains, addressing regional demands, and abiding by regulatory compliance.

As bio-pharmaceutical logistics continues to evolve, the focus remains on adopting technology-driven strategies to meet the growing needs of biologics, precision medicine, and sustainable transportation solutions. The collaborative efforts across the industry aim to ensure the safe, efficient, and compliant movement of critical healthcare products worldwide.

