Uzbekistan's AMMC, UK Discuss Potential Bond Placement On London Stock Exchange

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) and the United Kingdom discussed prospects for further cooperation, including the potential debut placement of AMMC bonds on the London Stock Exchange, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Lord John Alderdice, and AMMC Chairman Abdulla Khursanov.

As part of the visit, the British delegation toured the Yoshlik-1 deposit, whose development was launched in 2017 on the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Preparatory mining operations are currently underway, and experts consider the deposit highly promising in terms of reserves.

The guests also familiarized themselves with operations at the third copper concentrator, constructed under an investment project and equipped with advanced technologies supplied by leading global manufacturers. The facility has an annual processing capacity of 60 million tons of ore. The delegation noted the company's steady industrial expansion and modernization efforts.

According to AMMC, expanded cooperation with the UK is expected to further strengthen the company's position in global markets and support its long-term development strategy.

The Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) is the largest mining enterprise in Uzbekistan and a leading producer of copper, gold, and silver in Central Asia. Situated in Almalyk, it manages major mines such as Kalmakyr and Yoshlik-I, contributing approximately 90% of Uzbekistan's silver and 20% of its gold. AMMC exports over 17 product types to more than 16 countries and plays a crucial role in the national economy.

The complex features over 20 auxiliary units, including concentrating and metallurgical plants, and is currently modernizing through projects like "Yoshlik" to boost copper output and align with sustainable development goals. AMMC is state-owned, with the Uzbekistan Economy and Finance Ministry as its sole shareholder.