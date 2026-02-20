Two People Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling,” Syniehubov wrote.

In particular, according to him, a 58-year-old man was injured in the village of Dvorichnyi Kut, Solonytsivka community, and a 54-year-old man was wounded in the village of Malynivka.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that during the attacks on the Kharkiv region, the enemy used one missile (type to be determined), three guided aerial bombs, 13 Geran-2 UAVs, one Molniya UAV, and 29 UAVs (type to be determined).

In particular, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. A civilian building and two cars were damaged in the city.

In the Bohodukhiv district, an agricultural enterprise hangar (Hubarivka village) was damaged as a result of shelling. In the Kharkiv district, 5 private houses, a farm building, and 2 cars (Peresichne village) were damaged. In the village of Dvorichnyi Kut, 100 pigs were killed on a farm.

In the Lozova district, enemy attacks damaged railway infrastructure, two apartment buildings, five cars (Lozova), and a private house (Novoukrainka).

In the Chuhuiv district, a civilian enterprise (Martove village), a grain storage facility (Pechenihy village), a civilian enterprise, and two vehicles (Malynivka village) were damaged.

Syniehubov reported that the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 108 people in 24 hours. In total, 19,744 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.

As reported, on February 20, at around 5:10 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. An administrative building and cars were damaged, and windows in residential buildings were broke n.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration