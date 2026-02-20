Enemies Attack Critical Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia, Leaving 8,000 Users Without Electricity
As a result of the attack, 41,000 customers were left without power. Energy workers immediately began to eliminate the consequences.
“Heat supply is being provided as usual. A small number of houses are temporarily without power, but we expect full restoration within a few hours,” Fedorov said.Read also: Russians strike transport infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region, one person injured
He clarified that planned power outages are in effect in the region, which usually last no more than four hours.
As reported, Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia region 652 time over the past day.
