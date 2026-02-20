Russian Army Strikes Municipal Enterprise In Kherson With Drones, Damaging Equipment
“In the morning, Russian occupation forces carried out a series of drone attacks on the territory of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council,” the report said.
It is noted that several vehicles and auxiliary structures were damaged as a result of the enemy strikes. No people were injured.
According to the Kherson City Military Administration, four settlements in the Kherson community were subjected to enemy strikes over the past day. Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, and Sadove came under fire from Russian artillery and drones. In particular, private and multi-story houses, critical infrastructure facilities, civilian vehicles, and warehouses were damaged.Read also: Russians attack energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, February 19, 23 settlements in the Kherson region were under Russian attack, and houses and cars were damaged.
