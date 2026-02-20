Retail Investors Pump Record Rs 16,944 Crore Into Stocks In Jan 2026

Record Retail Inflow in January

Retail investors made a record net purchase in the Indian stock markets in January 2026, with net buying of Rs 16,944 crore, marking the highest investment by individual investors in the last 14 months, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The report stated that January 2026 witnessed the highest net inflows from individual investors since October 2024, highlighting a strong resurgence in retail participation in the secondary market. "In January 2026, individual investors recorded net purchases of Rs 16,944 crore in the secondary market, marking the strongest monthly net inflow from this segment since October 2024 and representing a significant rebound compared to the preceding month," the report noted.

Impact on FY26 Outflows

This substantial buying activity played a key role in offsetting earlier outflows during the financial year. As a result, the cumulative net outflow for FY26 narrowed significantly to Rs 687 crore, bringing the retail investor category close to a net-neutral position for the fiscal year.

Primary Market Participation Remains Strong

The report further highlighted that when participation in the primary market is also taken into account, total net inflows from individual investors for FY26 stood at Rs 40,685 crore. This reflects continued engagement by retail investors in initial public offerings (IPOs), indicating sustained interest in equity markets despite fluctuations in secondary market activity.

Overall FY26 Trend More Cautious

While January recorded a notable rebound in retail inflows, overall participation during FY26 remained comparatively measured in secondary markets. The report noted that despite intermittent surges in activity, aggregate retail investments, including primary market allocations, remained significantly lower than the Rs 1.59 lakh crore recorded during last financial year (FY25).

This trend suggests that individual investors have continued to allocate capital during periods of relative market stability, but overall participation has been more cautious compared to the previous year. The data indicates that although retail investors returned strongly in January, their overall approach during FY26 has remained more measured, reflecting a cautious but continued engagement with Indian equity markets. (ANI)

