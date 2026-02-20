Viral Video Shows Daughter Assaulting Elderly Mother In Ambala

A viral video from Ambala, Haryana, shows a woman allegedly assaulting her elderly mother who was walking with a walker. She is seen pulling the woman's hair and dragging her inside house. The clip has sparked public outrage and demands for action.

A disturbing video circulating on social media has triggered widespread anger after showing a woman allegedly assaulting an elderly lady in Ambala, Haryana. The woman seen in the clip is believed to be the victim's daughter.

The short video shows the elderly woman slowly walking towards a house with the help of a walker. She appears weak and dependent on support to move. Moments later, the younger woman suddenly grabs her by the hair and drags her inside while hitting her.

The footage appears to have been recorded by another woman standing nearby. In the video, the elderly woman struggles to move due to her slow pace. Without warning, the daughter pulls her hair and begins assaulting her.

The person recording the video can be heard reacting strongly. She is heard telling her mother that even hell would not accept someone who behaves so badly with the person who gave birth to her. Another voice, believed to be her mother, says that in their locality such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Towards the end of the clip, the woman recording the video calls the attacker ill-mannered and expresses shock at what she witnessed.

After the video surfaced online, many users demanded strict legal action. Several people tagged Ambala Police and other authorities, urging them to intervene and protect the elderly woman.

Many viewers described the incident as heartbreaking and shameful. Some emphasised that every senior citizen has the right to live with dignity and safety. Others highlighted that harassment of elderly parents is a serious issue that needs stronger enforcement of laws.

However, a few social media users urged caution. They said it is difficult to judge family situations based only on a short video. Some comments mentioned the emotional strain of caring for elderly relatives, though they did not justify violence.

The incident has revived discussion about elder care in families. Many users expressed concern that ageing parents are sometimes seen as a burden. Others pointed out that financial independence and social awareness can influence how elderly people are treated.

Some viewers also questioned why the person recording the video did not intervene to help the elderly woman. They said real compassion means taking action rather than only filming.

Under Indian law, abuse or neglect of senior citizens can attract legal consequences. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act provides protection for elderly people and places responsibility on children to care for them.

Experts say elder abuse can take many forms, including physical violence, emotional harm and neglect. Public awareness and timely reporting are considered essential to prevent such incidents.

Situation under public watch

As of now, there is no official confirmation about police action related to the video. However, the incident has drawn strong public attention and renewed calls for protection of senior citizens.

Residents and social groups say they hope authorities will verify the facts and ensure the safety of the elderly woman. The video continues to circulate widely, keeping the issue in focus.