K'taka Minister Admits Commission Culture Exists Amid Contractor Row

Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said commission practices in government departments have existed over time and called for action to end them amid allegations and protests by contractors. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Jarkiholi said, "It was there yesterday, it is there today, and it will be there tomorrow. It's difficult to figure out at what level it's happening. Someone is on one side, someone is on the other... It's there today, and it will be there tomorrow. We need to put a stop to this."

Contractors Allege Non-payment, Announce Protest

The remarks come against the backdrop of protests announced by the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) over pending bills. The association had called for a strike at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, alleging that the government has arrears of about Rs 37,000 crore from various departments for the period between 2022-23 and 2025-26.

The KSCA said it has held multiple meetings with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ministers and government secretaries, but claimed that no resolution has been reached. The association alleged that scheduled meetings were postponed without reason and that representations to the Public Works Minister and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar did not yield results. It has demanded immediate clearance of outstanding bills, maintenance of seniority and release of funds in one instalment.

Political Blame Game Begins

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leader R Ashok alleged irregularities in the handling of contracts. "On the contractor issue, some ministers have become package ministers. KKRDB has given many jobs to Andhra people. Telangana is getting better after the Congress government came. The contractors there and the ministers here have been match-fixing," he said.

The KSCA has urged contractors across districts to stop ongoing works and participate in the protest, stating that office bearers are touring districts to mobilise support. The issue has triggered a political exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. (ANI)

