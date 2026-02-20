Congress Appoints Vinod Jakhar As NSUI National President Varun Choudhary Steps Down

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) In a significant leadership shuffle within its student wing, the Indian National Congress has appointed Vinod Jakhar as the President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

The announcement was made via a press release issued by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal on Friday, highlighting the party's appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing NSUI President, Varun Choudhary.

The move comes as part of on-going efforts to rejuvenate the organisation's grassroots presence amid evolving student activism in India.

NSUI, founded on April 9, 1971, by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi through the merger of the Kerala Students' Union and West Bengal State Chhatra Parishad, serves as the student arm of the Congress party.

With over 4 million members and a footprint in more than 15,000 colleges, it is touted as the world's largest progressive students' union, advocating for secularism, social democracy, human rights, women's empowerment, and freedom of speech.

Jakhar, hailing from Rajasthan, brings a wealth of experience in student politics. Previously serving as the NSUI Rajasthan State President, Jakhar made history in 2018 by becoming the first Scheduled Caste individual to win the Rajasthan University Students' Union presidency, contesting independently after a stint with NSUI.

His leadership has focused on combating politics driven by power and money, emphasising youth empowerment and anti-BJP sentiments in state issues.

Jakhar's social media profiles, including Facebook and Instagram, reflect his active engagement in student welfare and Congress ideology.

Outgoing NSUI President Varun Choudhary, born on February 6, 1995, in Delhi, has been a prominent figure in the Congress' student wing since his early days. He rose to fame as the youngest elected Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 2012 at age 17.

Appointed National President in January 2024, Choudhary led key movements on student rights, social justice, and campus reforms, expanding NSUI's national influence.

The appointment has sparked immediate reactions on social media platform X, with users congratulating Jakhar and sharing the official press release.