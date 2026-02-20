Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-02-20 04:58:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following changes in ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

Director Number of Shares
Abhijit Bhattacharya 10,046
PDMR
Julien Barraux 49

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Financial Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
19-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 13.637337 5,046 68,814
Acquisition 13.50 5,000 67,500
Aggregated 13.569 10,046 136,314


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Julien Barraux
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Creative Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
18-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Disposal – Share Incentive Plan 11.7988 49 578.14
Aggregated 11.7988 49 578.14


Enquiries
Media Relations
...
Investor Relations
...

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world's largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry's to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit


MENAFN20022026004107003653ID1110767243



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search