Indonesia, US Sign Bilateral Trade Deal, Announce New Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Indonesia officially signed a bilateral trade agreement with the United States on Friday, titled "Implementing the Agreement Towards a New Golden Era of the US-Indonesia Alliance," during a meeting between Presidents Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump in Washington.
Indonesia's Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the deal will enhance economic security, drive growth, and contribute sustainably to global prosperity, with both leaders stressing full implementation.
The Indonesian Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto and US Trade Representative James Greer signed the agreement after months of negotiations, following Washington's 2025 approval to lower Indonesia's export quota to the United States.
Hartarto emphasized that Indonesia views the United States as a strategic partner, aiming to deepen cooperation in digital innovation, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, supply chain resilience, energy transition, and advanced manufacturing while expanding market access, removing barriers, and boosting investment.
The White House said the agreement establishes a foundation for a new golden era of the US-Indonesia alliance, with both presidents committed to full implementation while the US maintains a 19 percent tariff, granting selective zero-tariff access for Indonesian textiles.
The two countries also signed an investment deal worth about USD33 billion, covering agriculture, aviation, and energy, including USD 15 billion in US energy purchases, USD 13.5 billion in commercial aircraft and aviation-related goods and services from Boeing, and over USD 4.5 billion in US agricultural products.
Freeport-McMoRan signed a MoU to extend mining licenses and expand operations in Central Papua, expected to generate USD 10 billion annually and strengthen US critical minerals supply chains.
Indonesia will remove customs barriers on more than 99 percent of US products across all sectors, including agriculture, health, seafood, ICT, automotive-related goods, and chemicals, and support permanent, unconditional elimination of digital trade tariffs at the WTO while ensuring fair competition for US electronic payment firms.
The agreement was signed during the US-Indonesia presidential meeting at the Gaza Peace Council Leaders' first session, where Indonesia also decided to deploy 8,000 personnel of its national armed forces. (end)
