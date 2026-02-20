Netherlands Gift Card Business Report 2026: Market To Grow By 6.2% To Reach $2.97 Billion This Year - 90+ Kpis On Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, And Demographics To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Dutch gift card market offers opportunities in digital adoption, diverse distribution channels, evolving consumer preferences for open vs. closed loop cards, and sector-specific growth. Strategic insights focus on digital formats, consumer behavior, and demographic targeting to capitalize on expanding retail and corporate segments. Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Gift Card market in the Netherlands is expected to grow by 6.2% on annual basis to reach US$2.97 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 2.80 billion to approximately USD 3.75 billion.



It breaks down market opportunities across gift card formats and usage dimensions, including functional attributes (open loop and closed loop), retail and corporate segments, distribution channels (online and offline), and delivery models. In addition, it provides clear insights into consumer and corporate purchasing behaviour, gifting occasions, and retail sector spending patterns. KPIs measured in both value and volume terms enable a deep understanding of gift card adoption, usage intensity, and end-market dynamics.

The research methodology follows established industry best practices. Its independent analysis is supported by a proprietary analytics framework, delivering a detailed view of emerging business and investment opportunities within the gift card market. Reasons to Buy

Strategic and Innovation Insights: Understand where the gift card market in Netherlands is heading by assessing how the ecosystem is shifting toward digital gift cards, evolving delivery mechanisms, and changing format preferences (single-brand vs multi-brand). The report also helps interpret how redemption behaviour and sales uplift considerations are influencing retailer and corporate programme strategies.

Comprehensive Understanding of Gift Card Market Dynamics in Netherlands: Build a full view of gifting and gift cards by linking total gift spend with retail and corporate consumer gift spend, and then narrowing into gift card-specific performance. The coverage spans consumer segments, product categories, retail sectors, and market share views to explain how the market is structured and where growth is concentrated.

Value and Volume-Based KPIs for Market Accuracy: Use a structured KPI view across gift card spend size and forecast, transaction value and volume, average value per card, and unused value to evaluate market momentum and efficiency. The report further strengthens accuracy through digital gift card sizing, penetration by occasion, and detailed split views for retail and corporate consumers.

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Evaluate market concentration and competitive intensity through retailer-level closed-loop market share analysis, along with comparisons by functional attribute (open-loop vs closed-loop) and format preference (single-brand vs multi-brand). This supports realistic benchmarking of leading retailers and the relative role of competing propositions in Netherlands.

Actionable Inputs for Distribution and Growth Strategies: Identify where opportunity is strongest by analysing channel splits (online vs offline) and online sub-channels (first-party vs third-party), alongside sector-level views of gift card spend and sales uplift. These insights help refine expansion priorities, partner selection, and distribution strategy across retail and corporate programmes. In-Depth Purchase Behaviour and Demographic Insights: Strengthen targeting and programme design using insights on payment method share, spend split by age, income, and gender, and how digital gift card behaviour differs across demographics. Corporate demand is further unpacked by company type and company size, supporting more tailored incentive and gifting strategies. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Netherlands



Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Netherlands through 118 tables and 288 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Companies Featured



Albert Heijn

Jumbo

Lidl

Plus

Aldi

Action

Van Eerd

Blokker

Coolblue MediaMarkt

Netherlands Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast



Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Netherlands Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis



Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Netherlands Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis



Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Netherlands Gift Card Market Size and Structure



Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

Netherlands Digital Gift Card Market Analysis



Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

Netherlands Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour



Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

Netherlands Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis



Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Netherlands Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis



Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Netherlands Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute



Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

Netherlands Gift Card Spend by Occasion



Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use Other Occasions

Netherlands Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size



Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

Netherlands Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel



Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

Netherlands Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector



Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

Netherlands Competitive and Format-Level Analysis



Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

