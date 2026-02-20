Kenya Gift Card Business And Investment Opportunities Report 2026: A $813.7 Million Market By 2030 - 90+ Kpis On Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, And Consumer Demographics

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Gift Card market in Kenya is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$532 million in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 12.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 475.3 million to approximately USD 813.7 million.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Kenya, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.

It breaks down market opportunities across gift card formats and usage dimensions, including functional attributes (open loop and closed loop), retail and corporate segments, distribution channels (online and offline), and delivery models.

In addition, it provides clear insights into consumer and corporate purchasing behaviour, gifting occasions, and retail sector spending patterns. KPIs measured in both value and volume terms enable a deep understanding of gift card adoption, usage intensity, and end-market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy



Strategic and Innovation Insights: Understand where the gift card market in Kenya is heading by assessing how the ecosystem is shifting toward digital gift cards, evolving delivery mechanisms, and changing format preferences (single-brand vs multi-brand). The report also helps interpret how redemption behaviour and sales uplift considerations are influencing retailer and corporate programme strategies.

Comprehensive Understanding of Gift Card Market Dynamics in Kenya: Build a full view of gifting and gift cards by linking total gift spend with retail and corporate consumer gift spend, and then narrowing into gift card-specific performance. The coverage spans consumer segments, product categories, retail sectors, and market share views to explain how the market is structured and where growth is concentrated.

Value and Volume-Based KPIs for Market Accuracy: Use a structured KPI view across gift card spend size and forecast, transaction value and volume, average value per card, and unused value to evaluate market momentum and efficiency. The report further strengthens accuracy through digital gift card sizing, penetration by occasion, and detailed split views for retail and corporate consumers.

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Evaluate market concentration and competitive intensity through retailer-level closed-loop market share analysis, along with comparisons by functional attribute (open-loop vs closed-loop) and format preference (single-brand vs multi-brand). This supports realistic benchmarking of leading retailers and the relative role of competing propositions in Kenya.

Actionable Inputs for Distribution and Growth Strategies: Identify where opportunity is strongest by analysing channel splits (online vs offline) and online sub-channels (first-party vs third-party), alongside sector-level views of gift card spend and sales uplift. These insights help refine expansion priorities, partner selection, and distribution strategy across retail and corporate programmes. In-Depth Purchase Behaviour and Demographic Insights: Strengthen targeting and programme design using insights on payment method share, spend split by age, income, and gender, and how digital gift card behaviour differs across demographics. Corporate demand is further unpacked by company type and company size, supporting more tailored incentive and gifting strategies.

