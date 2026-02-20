Kenya Gift Card Business And Investment Opportunities Report 2026: A $813.7 Million Market By 2030 - 90+ Kpis On Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, And Consumer Demographics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$532 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$813.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Kenya
Report Scope
Companies Featured
- Naivas Supermarket Quickmart Carrefour Kenya Chandarana Foodplus Eastmatt Supermarkets Khetia's Supermarket Magunas Supermarkets Panda Mart / Panda Retail Choppies Kenya Uchumi Supermarkets
Kenya Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
Kenya Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Kenya Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Kenya Gift Card Market Size and Structure
- Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute
Kenya Digital Gift Card Market Analysis
- Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size
Kenya Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type
Kenya Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Kenya Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Kenya Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute
Kenya Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Festivals and Special Celebration Days Milestone Celebrations Self-Use Other Occasions
Kenya Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size
- Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises
Kenya Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel
- Online vs. Offline Distribution Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution
Kenya Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector
- Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector
Kenya Competitive and Format-Level Analysis
- Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group
