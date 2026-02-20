Philippines Suspends Classes For EDSA People Power 40Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Several universities, colleges, and schools in the Philippines have announced class suspensions on Wednesday (February 25), as the nation commemorates the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Forty years after millions gathered along Epifano delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) in a peaceful uprising that reshaped Philippine history, schools across the country are marking the milestone in their own way.

Recommended For You

Although February 25 has been declared a special working day, a number of academic institutions said they would pause classes, and, in some cases, office operations to allow their communities to reflect on and participate in anniversary activities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The date marks the 1986 uprising that led to the ouster of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. - father of the current president Marcos Jr.- and installation of Corazon Aquino, widow of slain senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., as president.

As of February 20, the following schools in the Philippines have announcement suspensions for February 25:



Ateneo de Manila University has declared a University Holiday for its community to join other schools, communities, parishes, and organisations in the EDSA events.

De La Salle Philippines schools said classes and work across its member schools will be suspended to allow participation in mobilisation efforts tied to the anniversary.

University of Santo Tomas announced the suspension of classes and office work in commemoration of the historic event.

University of the East will suspended classes at its Manila and Caloocan campuses in observance of the anniversary.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran has declared an Academic Holiday, suspending classes and office operations.

Mapúa University announced that there will be no classes in its Intramuros, Makati, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay campuses. Adamson University declared a a Non-Working School Holiday, suspending both classes and office work while encouraging members of its community to take part in EDSA-related activities.



Explainer: How Philippine President Marcos escaped impeachment and what happens next

Philippine President Marcos avoids impeachment after complaints voted 'insufficient' Philippine Congress suspends vote on Marcos impeachment complaints

ALSO READ