Handcrafted Dolls Bring Emirati Culture Into The Playroom

With paintbrush, fabric, and meticulous care, an Abu-Dhabi resident transforms simple wooden forms into reflections of Emirati life

As an early years Montessori governess‭, ‬Cristina Garach Sánchez Yebra often finds herself thinking of creative ways to keep young‭ ‬children engaged through fun‭, ‬attention-grabbing activities such as arts and crafts‭, ‬glass painting‭, ‬and sculpting with Play-Doh‭. ‬A few years ago‭, ‬the Abu Dhabi resident worked with a family that had two young children‭, ‬and once‭, ‬she deftly fashioned a thumb-sized figurine resembling an Emirati woman out of clay‭. ‬Garach was pleasantly surprised when the siblings began to fight over it‭. ‬“They said‭, ‬'This looks like Mom‭! ‬Now make Baba'”‭ ‬she recalls‭, ‬smiling‭. ‬“They really liked it‭.‬”‭ ‬Garach realised that the children were excited to see a toy that mirrored faces that were familiar to them‭, ‬and represented their culture‭. ‬“Children have a lot of toys‭, ‬but they don't have something of their own which they can relate to‭,‬”‭ ‬she observes‭.‬

Buoyed by her young audience's reaction‭, ‬Garach began to experiment‭, ‬and over the course of three months‭, ‬she hand-painted and styled roughly 200‭ ‬plain wooden peg dolls to represent a typical Emirati family‭. ‬The dolls‭, ‬measuring between 3‭ ‬cm and 7‭ ‬cm‭, ‬are also accompanied by other cultural elements‭, ‬such as miniature Persian carpets and palm trees‭.‬

Garach‭, ‬who is a Spanish citizen‭, ‬lived and worked in Ireland and Spain for more than a decade as a Montessori teacher and nanny‭. ‬In 2020‭, ‬when the world was in the throes of the pandemic‭, ‬an agency offered her a job as a governess with a royal family in Abu Dhabi‭. ‬Since then‭, ‬she has worked with four families and their children in the UAE‭. ‬“Emirati families ensure that their children grow up knowing their culture‭, ‬tradition and heritage‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“They often ask me to design activities and games that are centred on Ramadan‭, ‬Eid‭, ‬the UAE National Day and so on‭.‬”‭ ‬But like most children across the world‭, ‬their playrooms often brim with mass-produced toys inspired by Western cartoons and movies‭. ‬During her trips abroad with families‭, ‬Garach noticed wide-eyed dolls in‭ ‬traditional attire‭, ‬available in the market‭, ‬but‭ ‬the children didn't really enjoy playing with them‭.‬

Her work gives her the unique opportunity to experience and observe Emirati culture from close quarters‭. ‬“I always knew how Emiratis dressed as I had to dress up the children in their kandoras and jalabiyas‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“But when I started making these dolls‭, ‬I began to pay closer attention to smaller details like the knots in their scarves‭, ‬the patterns and colours of their clothes‭, ‬every time I went out‭. ‬I don't want to mix colours that they don't use‭.‬”‭ ‬This is reflected in the dolls‭, ‬which are painstakingly painted or dressed in colours like red‭, ‬blue‭, ‬maroon‭, ‬and lighter shades like cream‭.‬

During our chat via Google Meet‭, ‬Garach swivels the camera and focuses it on the dolls‭. ‬One‭ ‬'family'‭ ‬is placed on a Persian rug‭, ‬and the rest are neatly arranged near small palm trees and houses made out of cardboard‭. ‬We also get a glimpse of her‭ ‬'work cart'‭, ‬heavy with paintbrushes and rolls of fabric‭. ‬“Right now‭, ‬I am in between jobs‭, ‬so I make these dolls when I have some free time or while watching TV‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

Garach holds one of them up‭ ‬-‭ ‬an angelic Emirati‭ ‬'boy‭ ‬'-‭ ‬for our close inspection‭. ‬“I buy plain wooden peg dolls and paint details like buttons on them with toothpicks‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“Then I paint their eyes and hair‭. ‬The girls have their own hairstyles-they could have their long hair out‭, ‬or in ponytails tucked to the sides‭. ‬It depends‭, ‬because Emiratis like to do their hair very well‭.‬”‭ ‬Even the hair colour is well thought out‭. ‬“Everybody here usually has brown or black hair‭. ‬But I've made a few exceptions‭,‬”‭ ‬she grins‭, ‬as she shows us a doll crowned with hair that's a shade of butter yellow‭. ‬She says‭. ‬“I also have a doll with red hair‭ ‬-‭ ‬each doll is different‭.‬”

The‭ ‬'men'‭ ‬sport moustaches and beards‭, ‬and the‭ ‬'women'‭ ‬wear abayas and hijabs‭, ‬all styled differently‭. ‬“Initially‭, ‬I made them with tissue paper‭, ‬but they broke off easily‭. ‬So I went to shops that sell abayas and hijabs and bought them‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“Then‭, ‬I‭ ‬cut them into little squares and glued them onto the wooden dolls‭.‬”

She started gifting these dolls to families at the end of her tenure‭. ‬“They liked it a lot‭. ‬I think it shows effort and affection‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬When friends and family members encouraged her to sell these dolls‭, ‬she uploaded a post about them‭, ‬along with pictures‭, ‬on Facebook to‭ ‬“test the waters”‭. ‬“There was a lot of interest as many people got in touch with me‭, ‬saying that they look cute and that they like it a lot‭.‬”‭ ‬When we speak‭, ‬she says that she is working on getting the right licenses in place before selling the dolls‭. ‬

“They will be made-to-order and personalised‭. ‬And they will be available soon‭, ‬especially with Eid just around the corner‭, ‬as it‭ ‬can be a good gift‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬

“I think what children like about these wooden peg dolls is that they come as a set‭, ‬as a traditional family unit‭,‬”‭ ‬she smiles‭. ‬“When they see them‭, ‬they say‭ ‬'This is me'‭, ‬or‭ ‬'This is my brother'‭.‬”



