Watches: Czapek's Victory Green Chronograph Is Luxury Refined

Limited to 18 pieces, the high-frequency chronograph pairs aristocratic heritage with modern mechanical precision

Long before his name returned to contemporary watch dials‭, ‬François Czapek had already helped shape the foundations of modern haute horlogerie‭. ‬As co-founder of Patek‭, ‬Czapek‭ & ‬Cie in 1839‭, ‬he played a decisive role in refining both the technical execution‭ ‬and artistic finish of the firm's early watches‭, ‬establishing a benchmark for quality at a formative moment in Swiss watchmaking‭. ‬

After parting ways with Antoine Norbert de Patek‭ ‬-‭ ‬who would later establish Patek Philippe‭ ‬-‭ ‬Czapek founded his own maison‭, ‬Czapek‭ & ‬Cie‭, ‬with Juliusz Gruzewski in 1845‭. ‬The brand flourished‭, ‬earning acclaim for highly customised timepieces created for Europe's aristocracy‭. ‬His reputation reached its peak with his appointment as watchmaker to the Imperial Court of Napoléon III‭, ‬a distinction that placed him firmly among the most respected horological figures of his era‭. ‬Equally visionary was his approach to retail‭, ‬by opening what is believed to be the first dedicated watchmaking boutique on Place Vendôme‭, ‬alongside salons in Geneva and‭ ‬Warsaw‭. ‬

His philosophy carries through to modern Czapek‭ & ‬Cie‭. ‬Revived with an understanding of contemporary haute horlogerie‭, ‬the maison has resisted the temptation to trade depth for scale‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬it has focused on building a curated collection where mechanical credibility‭, ‬aesthetic coherence and innovation come together‭. ‬

The Faubourg de Cracovie collection exemplifies this approach‭. ‬Conceived as a chronograph that balances elegance with everyday wearability‭, ‬it speaks to what Czapek does best‭ ‬-‭ ‬taking a historically functional complication and refining it for modern life‭. ‬The new Faubourg de Cracovie‭ ‬“Crossroads”‭ ‬Victory Green pushes this idea further‭, ‬adding a colour and texture that sharpen its sporting edge without sacrificing restraint‭.‬

Limited to just 18‭ ‬pieces and crafted in 316L surgical steel‭, ‬the 41.5mm case feels confidently proportioned yet measured‭. ‬Its five-atmosphere water resistance‭, ‬integrated chronograph pushers and subtly sculpted flanks give it a sense of purpose‭, ‬while the‭ ‬refined execution places it in the realm of luxury‭. ‬This is a chronograph designed to move seamlessly between contexts‭, ‬whether‭ ‬worn actively or styled more formally‭.‬

The dial is where the watch truly asserts its identity‭. ‬Produced by Metalem‭, ‬a long-standing partner of the brand‭, ‬it features a‭ ‬deeply engraved guilloché pattern inspired by the linear rhythm of a sports tyre‭. ‬Finished in Victory Green via PVD treatment‭, ‬the surface shifts character with the light‭ ‬-‭ ‬dynamic‭, ‬legible and visually rich‭. ‬A peripheral tachymeter scale reinforces the chronograph's utilitarian roots‭, ‬while recessed sub-dials for elapsed minutes and hours‭, ‬along with small seconds and a discreet date at six‭, ‬preserve balance and clarity‭.‬

Powering the watch is Czapek's SXH3‭ ‬calibre‭, ‬a high-frequency automatic chronograph developed with Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier‭. ‬Beating at 36,000‭ ‬vibrations‭ ‬per hour and certified as a chronometer‭, ‬it offers precision down to one-tenth of a second‭.

‬The vertical clutch ensures smooth‭ ‬engagement‭, ‬the linear hammers deliver crisp resets‭, ‬and a bi-directional winding system builds nearly 65‭ ‬hours of autonomy‭. ‬Through the sapphire caseback‭, ‬the movement's openworked architecture‭, ‬anthracite treatment and hand-finished details reveal a level of mechanical confidence that matches the watch's exterior poise‭. ‬It is clearly aimed at collectors who value substance over spectacle‭, ‬and who understand that true sport-luxury is defined by substance‭, ‬nuance and how a watch feels once it's on the wrist‭.‬

Price: CHF 32,000 (exclusive of tax)



