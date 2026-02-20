Watch: Queen Rania, King Abdullah Join Jordan's Royals For Group Ramadan Iftar

PUBLISHED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 10:59 AM UPDATED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 11:06 AM



By: Yasmin Hussein



‏'May this holy month fill our homes with the warmth of family and loved ones. Ramadan Mubarak to all,' Queen Rania saidAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Ramadan has always been defined by quality family time during iftar-shared laughter and memories that last a lifetime- and royal families are no different. In a recent video, Queen Rania of Jordan shared glimpses of an intimate family iftar on the first day of Ramadan 2026, bringing the Hashemite royals together to break their fast.

Jordan was among 29 nations that announced days ago that the crescent moon signalling the onset of Ramadan was not sighted, therefore, the holy month started there on Thursday, February 19. Other countries that observed the first day of Ramadan on Thursday also include Oman, India, and Bangladesh.

In a clip shared with her 10.9 million followers on Instagram, the Jordanian royal wished everybody a blessed Ramadan and said: ‏"May this holy month fill our homes with the warmth of family and loved ones. Ramadan Mubarak to all".

The Queen dazzled in a red long-sleeved dress with a wide belt on the waist, as she was seen entering the iftar venue accompanied by her husband, King Abdullah. At 55, Queen Rania remains is considered an Arab fashion icon, with her dress choices consistently drawing acclaim and praise.

Her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, also attended the iftar, looking stunning in a long-sleeved black dress with traditional embroidery. Among the attendees were Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, his sister Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

As the family gathered, royals were seen exchanging conversations and greetings, welcoming guests as tables were being prepared for the sunset meal. At the time of Maghrib prayer, attendees started to serve the soup and other food items for themselves as children added a playful atmosphere to the event.

By the end of the iftar, the family celebrated the birthday of an elderly member of the family, with everybody, including the King and Queen, singing "Happy Birthday" in Arabic for him, and clapping in joy. To leave a lasting memory in the hearts and minds of children attending the iftar, Queen Rania then distributed prayer mats as Ramadan gifts among them.

Watch the full clip here:

Thousands of Instagaram users commented on the video, which was reposted over 23,000 times, with many wishing the royals Ramadan Mubarak and dropping red hearts to show their affection for them.



