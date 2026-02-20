Qatar's Industrial Production Index Increases By 2% In December

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The National Planning Council (NPC) has released the new Monthly Industrial Production Index (IPI) of December 2025, calculated using 2018 as base year.

The relatives of the four main industrial sectors were as follows:“Mining” (weight: 82.46 percent),“Manufacturing” (weight: 15.85 percent),“Electricity” (weight: 1.16 percent), and“Water” (weight: 0.53 percent).

The IPI for December 2025 is estimated at 101.0 points, reflecting a 2 percent increase, compared to November 2025. On a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the IPI for December 2025 shows a 1 percent decrease compared to December 2024.

The IPI for the Mining and Quarrying sector increased by 3.6 percent compared to November 2025.

This rise was primarily driven by a 3.7 percent increase in the production of crude petroleum and natural gas, despite a 5.4 percent decline in other mining and quarrying activities.

On a year-on-year basis, this sector recorded a 1.1 percent decrease compared to December 2024.

This decline was driven by a 1 percent decrease in the production of crude petroleum and natural gas, while other mining and quarrying activities declined by 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the Manufacturing IPI decreased by 4 percent in December 2025, compared to November 2025.

This fall was due to production decreases in six groups and increases in two.

The production decrease occurred in: basic metals by 7.1 percent, refined petroleum products by 6.2 percent, chemicals and chemical products by 3.3 percent, printing and reproduction of recorded media by 2.1 percent, beverages by 1.9 percent, and cement & other non-metallic mineral products by 1.1 percent.

On the other hand, the price increase was observed in: rubber and plastics products by 4 percent and food products by 1.7 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the Manufacturing IPI decreased by 0.7 percent, compared to December 2024. This was driven by lower production in: printing and reproduction of recorded media by 6.1 percent, refined petroleum products by 4 percent, chemicals and chemical products by 2.9 percent, and cement & other non-metallic mineral products by 0.6 percent.

However, the production increase was observed in: rubber and plastics products by 8.7 percent, basic metals by 8.2 percent, food products by 7.8 percent, and beverages by 4.6 percent.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply group showed a decrease of 19.4 percent, compared to the previous month (November 2025).

On a year-on-year basis, it increased by 3.4 percent compared to December 2024

The water supply group showed an increase of 2.1 percent, compared to the previous month (November 2025). On a year-on-year basis, the water supply group increased by 5.4 percent, compared to December 2024.