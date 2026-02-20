Cryptonewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Extends Resale Registration Filing Amid Market Volatility, Reaffirms Long-Term Solana Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), a leading Solana treasury company, announced that it entered into a Waiver and Consent on Oct. 10, 2025, with a majority of shareholders holding registerable securities, extending the deadline to file its resale registration statement with the SEC by 30 days. The company said the extension allows for an orderly registration process amid heightened volatility across the digital asset market. Chairman Kyle Samani emphasized that disciplined management remains key to navigating short-term market turbulence while staying committed to the company's Solana-focused strategy. Despite recent fluctuations, Solana processed over 66 million transactions on Oct. 10-far surpassing Ethereum's throughput-while maintaining sub-penny fees and uninterrupted uptime. Forward Industries said Solana's performance reinforces its confidence in the network's scalability and its vision to support a $500 trillion global securities market through the evolution of Internet Capital Markets.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

