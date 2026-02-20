Agriteq 2026 Attracts Over 150,000 Visitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The 13th edition of AgriteQ 2026 has drawn more than 150,000 visitors, setting a new benchmark for attendance and reaffirming its status as the region's leading platform for agricultural innovation and food security.

The landmark event underscored Qatar's growing role as a regional hub for sustainable agriculture and advanced food production systems.

Held over five days from February 12 to 16 at Katara Cultural Village, the exhibition spanned more than 40,000 square meters and was organized by the Ministry of Municipality. AgriteQ 2026 brought together a comprehensive range of sectors, including plant and animal production, fisheries, aquaculture, horticulture, and the food industry, offering visitors an immersive look at the latest technologies and solutions shaping the future of agriculture.

This year's edition witnessed remarkable international participation, hosting over 500 exhibitors representing 43 countries. The exhibition served as a dynamic meeting point for global industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, investors, and local farmers to exchange expertise, forge partnerships, and explore cutting-edge developments in biotechnology, precision farming, and smart agricultural systems.

The strong global presence highlighted Qatar's expanding international partnerships in the field of food security.

A central pillar of the exhibition's success was the AgriteQ Scientific Conference, which convened experts and specialists for in-depth discussions on sustainable supply chains, climate change adaptation, resource efficiency, and emerging investment opportunities. The conference reinforced the exhibition's role not only as a commercial marketplace but also as a knowledge-driven platform for strategic dialogue.

In line with its commitment to community engagement, the Ministry integrated a comprehensive educational program into the event, welcoming 6,380 students from 160 schools. The initiative aimed to inspire young people to explore careers in agriculture, environmental sciences, and food technology, nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders in the sector.