Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swedish Parliament Speaker Meets Qatari Ambassador

Swedish Parliament Speaker Meets Qatari Ambassador


2026-02-20 04:01:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Speaker of the Swedish Parliament H E Andreas Norlen met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sweden H E Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN20022026000063011010ID1110767011



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search