Swedish Parliament Speaker Meets Qatari Ambassador

Speaker of the Swedish Parliament H E Andreas Norlen met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sweden H E Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries.

