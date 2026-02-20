Al Sadd Aim To Stay Clear, Al Gharafa Eye Comeback

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Defending champions Al Sadd SC will aim to protect their narrow lead at the top of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) when action resumes this weekend, while Al Gharafa SC look to bounce back after surrendering first place.

The Wolves climbed to the summit with a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Shahania SC, moving to 32 points - just one ahead of Al Gharafa, who slipped to second following a shock 1-0 defeat to Al Sailiya SC.

Al Sadd face sixth-placed Al Wakrah SC (22 points) on Sunday, while Al Gharafa take on third-placed Al Shamal SC (28 points) in a crucial clash the same day.

Star forward Akram Afif, who struck a hat-trick and provided an assist in the win over Al Shahania, underlined the champions' determination after eight consecutive league victories propelled them to the top.

“We reached the top after a lot of hard work and a strong run of results,” Afif said.

“Winning eight straight matches is not easy. Being at the top is important, especially since Al Sadd are always among the favourites for the title.”

Ramadan schedule underway

The round begins tonight with two fixtures under the 9:30pm Ramadan kick-off schedule. Al Shahania meet Qatar SC at Al Khor Stadium, while Al Sailiya host Umm Salal SC at Grand Hamad Stadium.

Seventh-placed Qatar SC (21 points) are seeking a return to form after a bright start to the campaign, while bottom side Al Shahania are fighting to avoid relegation.

“It's a league that demands stamina. Every match is tough,” said Al Shahania assistant coach Pejman Montazeri.

“We are treating the remaining games like cup finals and focusing fully on Qatar SC.”

Ninth-placed Al Sailiya (15 points) hope to build on their morale-boosting win over Al Gharafa when they face Umm Salal, who sit 11th on 12 points.

“The match will be difficult against a direct rival,” said Al Sailiya coach Mirghani Al Zain.

“We need the points to improve our position.”

Umm Salal coach Ruben Albes echoed the urgency.

“This is one of our toughest matches. We want a positive result to reduce the gap and move away from the relegation zone,” he said.

Elsewhere, Al Duhail SC (20 points), currently eighth, meet fifth-placed Al Arabi SC (23 points) on Saturday, while fourth-placed Al Rayyan SC (25 points) take on 10th-placed Al Ahli SC (15 points) as the title race and relegation battle intensify.